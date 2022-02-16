Cases on decline, Haryana lifts all Covid-19 curbs

Chandigarh, February 16
With the Covid-19 cases on the decline, the Haryana Government on Wednesday lifted all Covid-19 restrictions across the state.
An order issued by Chief Secretary-cum-Chairperson of the State Executive Committee Sanjeev Kaushal said all restrictions imposed as part of the “mahamari alert-surakshit Haryana” had been lifted in the state.
However, the order advised the residents to observe Covid-appropriate behavioural norms, including social distancing.
