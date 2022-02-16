Cases on decline, Haryana lifts all Covid-19 curbs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 16

With the Covid-19 cases on the decline, the Haryana Government on Wednesday lifted all Covid-19 restrictions across the state.

An order issued by Chief Secretary-cum-Chairperson of the State Executive Committee Sanjeev Kaushal said all restrictions imposed as part of the “mahamari alert-surakshit Haryana” had been lifted in the state.

However, the order advised the residents to observe Covid-appropriate behavioural norms, including social distancing.