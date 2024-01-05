Cash, cellphone seized, 2 arrested

Yamunanagar, January 4
A police team has arrested two persons in connection with a case of snatching a mobile phone and Rs 7,000 from a person. The money and mobile phone were recovered from the accused
Bhupender Rana, SHO, Buria police station, said the accused had been identified as Naveen Kumar of Nayagaon village and Pradeep Kumar of Baharampur village.
