Haryana: Cash prizes for kids uploading family selfies after voting

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

More than 2 crore registered voters of Haryana will decide the fate of the candidates today, with voting from 7 am to 6 pm.

Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal has said 20,031 polling stations have been set up in the state and 99 stations will be operated entirely by women staff, 96 by youth (employees) and 71 by ‘Person with Disability’ employees.

Children are being encouraged to motivate their parents to vote, and later, upload a selfie of their family after voting. At the district level, cash prizes worth Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000, and Rs 2,500 will be awarded to the first, second, and third winners, respectively, through a draw of lots.

The school with the maximum number of selfies uploaded by their students will also be awarded a special prize of Rs 25,000. A link has been developed on the https://www.ceoharyana.gov.in/ portal for the purpose. The link will be open for schoolchildren from 7 am, and selfies can be uploaded until 8 pm. — TNS

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.