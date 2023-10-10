Cash-strapped Rohtak MC turns to corporates for aid

Sunit Dhawan
Rohtak, October 9
Owing to the non-availability of funds for development, the Rohtak Municipal Corporation has roped in corporates to ensure the execution of such projects.
The civic body authorities approach corporate houses to get funds under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and utilise the same for provision of the requisite civic amenities and facilities.
As per official sources, nearly Rs 5 crore have been taken from corporate houses under their CSR initiatives during the past three years and used for various purposes to serve the residents.
“In the latest instance, we have got garbage-collection vehicles and cleaning equipment from the company running the Jharli power plant. A smog tower was installed in old Rohtak town recently. Public toilets, tree-guards and benches in parks have also been constructed/installed with the help of CSR funds,” said Rohtak Mayor Manmohan Goyal while talking to The Tribune.
“We convey our requirements to the state authorities, but adequate funds are not always available to carry out development. Hence, we seek help from the corporates,” he maintained.
The Rohtak MC has an annual budget of about Rs 200 crore, a major portion of which comes as grant from the government. However, a lion’s share of these funds is spent on the salaries and pensions of the employees and pensioners and another big chunk on sanitation efforts.
