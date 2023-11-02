Cashless health facility for employees launched in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 1

Celebrating the 58th Foundation Day of Haryana, CM Manohar Lal Khattar launched two initiatives aimed at enhancing healthcare and well-being of people of the state.

Expanding the Ayushman/Chirayu Scheme, the CM extended its coverage to families with an annual income ranging from Rs 1.8 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. Earlier, it was confined to families with an annual income below Rs 1.8 lakh. It now encompasses an additional 38,000 families.

The second initiative was the launch of a cashless health facility for government employees, pensioners and accredited journalists. This facility will offer cashless treatment for 1,340 diseases across 569 empanelled hospitals in Haryana. The initial phase incorporates 894 employees from the Fisheries and Horticulture Departments, encompassing 1,055 disease packages and 305 hospitals.

Inaugurated both schemes at a meeting here today, Khattar also distributed Ayushman/Chirayu scheme cards to eligible families.

