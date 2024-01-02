Cashless health facility for govt staff, dependants

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 1

The state government has bestowed a gift of cashless health facility upon the government employees and their dependants. Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, inaugurated the cashless health facility under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana today.

At empanelled hospitals The scheme allows cashless medical facility to the beneficiaries, while the hospitals will get their claims approved via a single platform within a specified time frame

The scheme not only covers six life-threatening emergencies, but also all types of indoor treatments/day care procedures catering to the health care needs

These services will be available to the beneficiaries at all hospitals empanelled with the DGHS under the scheme

Earlier, the state government had initiated the scheme on pilot basis, covering employees from the fisheries and horticulture departments, offering cashless healthcare facility from November 1, 2023.

Today, the coverage has been expanded to include all regular government employees. Furthermore, the scheme is being extended on pilot basis to encompass employees of the departments of horticulture and fisheries, as well as IAS and IPS officers, along with their dependants. The scheme is being implemented through the Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority (State Health Authority).

The Governor and the CM also symbolically distributed Ayushman cards to the beneficiaries.

The scheme allows cashless medical facility to the beneficiaries, while the hospitals will get their claims approved via a single platform within a specified time frame. The scheme will provide more efficient, seamless, hassle-free and time-bound services to the beneficiaries and other stakeholders.

The scheme not only covers six life-threatening emergencies i.e. cardiac emergency, cerebral haemorrhage, coma, electric shock, third and fourth stage cancer patients and any kind of accidents as per the existing provisions, but also all types of indoor treatments/day care procedures catering to the health care needs.

These services will be available to the beneficiaries at all hospitals empanelled with the DGHS under the scheme.

All beneficiaries will get e-cards to avail benefits under the scheme. They can avail benefits using payee code, Aadhaar number or PPP number. The entire expenditure under the scheme will be borne by the state government.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bandaru Dattatreya #Bharat #Manohar Lal Khattar