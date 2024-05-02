 Caste, region, Modi factor crucial in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Caste, region, Modi factor crucial in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency

Caste, region, Modi factor crucial in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency

Caste, region, Modi factor crucial in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency


Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, May 1

The Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency is set to witness a tough contest between BJP’s sitting MP Dharambir Singh and Congress MLA from Mahendragarh Rao Dan Singh.

As per political analysts, the caste and region of the candidates, apart from pro and anti-Modi sentiments, are the crucial factors in this constituency. Rao Dan Singh comes from Mahendragarh while Dharambir Singh belongs to Bhiwani. Till now, prominent leaders from Bhiwani belt have been getting elected from the constituency while it is for the first time that the Congress has fielded a leader from Mahendragarh from the constituency. Hence, the voters of the Mahendragarh belt may vote enthusiastically to have their representative in the Lok Sabha this time.

Congress candidate and late CM Bansi Lal’s granddaughter Shruti Choudhry had won the seat in 2009 General Election held soon after the creation of the constituency in 2009. However, she lost in 2014 and 2019 to BJP’s Dharambir Singh.

This time, the Congress leadership decided to field Mahendragarh MLA Rao Dan Singh from the constituency. Rao Dan Singh is banking on the support of the Ahir community, to which he belongs. Apart from it, he expects to get the backing of Jat voters, a majority of whom are apparently resentful towards the BJP.

On the other hand, Dharambir Singh has won the seat for two consecutive terms and cannot be written off easily. Apart from the support of the voters of his community (Jat), he is relying upon the votes of those inclined towards the BJP, especially PM Modi. Though Ahirs are said to be tilted towards the BJP, they also feel a pull towards Rao Dan Singh, who belongs to their community.

Similarly, a majority of the Jats appear to be against the BJP, but ultimately, they may not ignore the fact that BJP candidate Dharambir Singh is from their community. “It will be interesting to note whether the voters make their decision on party lines or on the basis of the caste or region of the candidates,” say analysts. The rift between the Congress candidate Rao Dan Singh and former MP Shruti Choudhry (and her mother Kiran Choudhry) may also be a key factor as Shruti and Kiran have distanced themselves from Rao’s poll campaign so far.

JJP general secretary quits

JJP state general secretary Tej Prakash Yadav resigned from his post as well as party membership on Wednesday. He has cited personal reasons behind his resignation in a letter to party national president Dr Ajay Singh Chautala. Speculation is rife about his joining the Congress.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhiwani #BJP #Congress #Mahendragarh #Rohtak


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Bihar man falls in love with mother-in-law, marries her, giving their relationship an altogether new meaning

2
Punjab

Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate

3
Trending

Dhruv Rathee replies to fake viral posts claiming his ‘wife is Pakistani’ and he lives in ‘Dawood Ibrahim's bungalow in Karachi’

4
India

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused attempts suicide in lock-up, dies at hospital in Mumbai

5
Punjab

Dalvir Goldy to confront Congress ‘parachute’ candidate Sukhpal Khaira in Sangrur on Thursday; promises to give fillip to AAP campaign

6
Delhi

At least 100 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi NCR; found nothing after checks, say police

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Court frames charges against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, 26 others

8
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

9
Chandigarh

After a gap of 4 years, Punjab and Haryana High Court paves way for construction of Tribune flyover project

10
Himachal

Atul Verma is new Himachal DGP, was given important posting after Sukhu govt faced crisis

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Violence, chaos erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza

Violence, chaos erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza

15 people were injured during the UCLA confrontation, includ...

On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results

On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results

Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...

Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable: US

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable, says US

US police deny reports on killing of Goldy Brar

US police deny reports on killing of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar

Expect above normal temperature, more heat wave days this month: IMD

Expect above normal temperature, more heat wave days this month: IMD


Cities

View All

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Over 50% fields harvested; crop arrival reaches 4.37 lakh MT in Amritsar district

With sewer overflowing, it’s neither Amrit nor Anand at Ranjit Avenue park

Cross-border smuggler held with 500 gm heroin

1.1 lakh litre lahan recovered in villages along Sutlej river

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

College girl, driver killed in collision between auto, SUV in Chandigarh

Now, pay by QR code at Chandigarh MC parking lots

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Traffic yet to be restored on road near Punjab CM’s house in Chandigarh

Panic grips Delhi as over 80 schools get bomb threat

Panic grips Delhi as over 80 schools get bomb threat

Over 80 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi

IS angle suspected, anti-terror unit to investigate case

BJP’s Tiwari, Malhotra file nomination papers

Police seek time to probe Inderlok namaz incident

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

CM’s roadshow in Phagwara today

5 bikes with modified silencers seized in city

968 grams of gold recovered from car

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Railway employees mark Labour Day

Hospital authorities issue ‘fake’ medical certificate, owner booked

7 booked for Rs 2.45 cr fraud

Protracted rail roko protest worries industrialists

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Admissions for 2024-25 session begins at Punjabi University, Patiala

Chicago martyrs remembered