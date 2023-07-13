 CAT dismisses Ashok Khemka’s empanelment petition : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • CAT dismisses Ashok Khemka’s empanelment petition

CAT dismisses Ashok Khemka’s empanelment petition

Says doesn’t fulfil eligibility criteria

CAT dismisses Ashok Khemka’s empanelment petition

The Chandigarh Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has dismissed an application of Haryana IAS officer Ashok Khemka for quashing an order of the Appointment Committee of Cabinet (ACC) that rejected his request to consider his empanelment as Additional Secretary, Central Government. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, July 12

The Chandigarh Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has dismissed an application of Haryana IAS officer Ashok Khemka for quashing an order of the Appointment Committee of Cabinet (ACC) that rejected his request to consider his empanelment as Additional Secretary, Central Government.

In the application, Khemka said he had given a representation to the ACC on September 2, 2021, for considering his request for empanelment as Additional Secretary, following the direction of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He said his application was dismissed by the ACC vide its order dated September 24, 2021.

Khemka had moved the high court in July 2020 after CAT dismissed his plea. The court disposed of his plea, with a direction that in case he filed a fresh representation within two weeks, the authority concerned shall pass a speaking order, not later than a month. But the ACC dismissed his representation after his case was considered by the special committee of secretaries.

Khemka challenged the ACC order on various grounds. He said he was unable to fulfil the eligibility criteria, as provided in para 6, on account of hardship that were beyond his control. The criteria required minimum three years’ service at the Centre at the level of Deputy Secretary and above. He claimed that he had offered himself on a number of occasions, but was not appointed without any fault on his part.

In the plea, he said the ACC was wrong while dismissing his request. He also claimed that the Centre had given relaxations to other IAS officers in such conditions while considering their candidature.

On the other hand, the respondents justified their decision for dismissing his application. They claimed that he had failed to meet the criteria.

The Bench said the ACC had rightly not considered his application as he did not fulfil the criteria. It said in 2000, the applicant himself withdrew his candidature for Deputy Secretary/Joint Secretary post for personal reasons.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Mohali residents’ anger spills on to road

2
Himachal

BBMB not to release excess water from dams till flood situation in Punjab and Haryana normalises

3
Haryana

HC notice to Haryana on ‘illegal’ stilt+4 construction

4
Punjab

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down

5
Chandigarh

Thieves target damaged Kharar house

6
Haryana

Stilt+4: In Gurugram, every floor set to have separate water connection

7
Chandigarh

Traffic restored for all vehicles on Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police issue new advisory

8
Punjab

Patiala: Royal family performs ritual to 'pacify' Badi Nadi

9
Sports

Asia Cup schedule finalised, India not going to Pakistan: BCCI

10
Chandigarh

Kharar housing societies at receiving end

Don't Miss

View All
6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Top News

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

Govt starts shifting residents to relief camps | Kejri seeks...

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur

Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur

Water enters residential areas of 10 villages, 40,000 acres ...

High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers

High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers

40K evacuated from Manali, Kullu: CM

40K evacuated from Manali, Kullu: CM

Sukhu conducts aerial survey of Chandratal, Losar | Inspects...


Cities

View All

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

2020 Delhi riots: Delhi High Court grants bail to AAP ex-councillor in 5 cases

Rs 2 crore heroin seized, 3 held in Delhi

300 head of cattle rescued

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Gastroenteritis cases surface in 24 villages

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Farmers worried as fields still inundated in villages

Buddha Nullah continues to flood several areas

Couple booked for Rs 78 lakh property fraud

High accumulation of pollutants observed in Giaspura: Probe