  Haryana
Cattle continue to roam Kurukshetra roads, residents seek solution

Want them in gaushalas; MC to work with shelter operators

Cattle roaming on the main roads in Kurukshetra. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, April 14

The stray cattle menace continues to be a cause for concern for the city’s residents. Despite repeated requests and efforts, a large number of cattle can be spotted wandering and squatting on roads in the district.

Failure to make arrangements

Hundreds of heads of cattle can be spotted in Pehowa. Last year, we carried out a campaign and collected a large number of heads of cattle but the government and the administration failed to make any proper arrangements. The cattle are not only damaging crops, but people are losing their lives as well. — Prince Waraich, Spokesman, of the Bhartiya Kisan Union

Residents are particularly concerned about the cattle appearing, as if out of thin air, in front of vehicles, jeopardising the lives of commuters, especially those riding two-wheelers — to say nothing about the safety of the cattle , who could also sustain serious injuries.

Cattle can be spotted near the KDB road, Salarpur road, Pipli chowk, market areas, near bus stands, Pehowa chowk, Mini-Secretariat and various other localities and residential colonies.

Anil Sharma, a local resident, said, “Stray animals roam on the roads and residential colonies and thrive on the garbage dumps. Things get worse during late hours as it gets difficult to spot the strays at night and commuters get injured. Ferocious bulls often roam in the sectors and sometimes people get injured during their fights.”

Prince Waraich, spokesman of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), said, “Hundreds of heads of cattle can be spotted in Pehowa. Last year, we carried out a campaign and collected a large number of heads of cattle but the government and the administration failed to make any proper arrangements. The cattle are not only damaging crops, but people are losing their lives as well. We were assured by the government officials that soon the cattle will be shifted to gaushalas, but nothing happened.”

Suresh Dhiman, another resident, said “The number of stray cattle has been on the rise. They can be seen moving in hordes, creating a big traffic hazard. We have observed that sometimes, shepherds and others leave their cattle on roads in the late hours. The municipal council should impose a fine on such people and ensure that the cattle are shifted to safer places.”

A special one-week campaign was launched by the Thanesar Municipal Council last month to catch stray animals from the city and shift these to the gaushalas in Mathana and Barna villages, but still a number of cattle continue to roam the roads.

Kurukshetra District Municipal Commissioner Vaishali Sharma, said “Stray cattle has been a regular issue and constant efforts are being made to make the roads cattle free. It has been decided to hold a meeting with gaushala operators in the coming week and the cattle will be relocated.”

#Kurukshetra


