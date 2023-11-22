 Cattle on Chandigarh-Delhi highway pose threat to commuters : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Cattle on Chandigarh-Delhi highway pose threat to commuters
Cattle on Chandigarh-Delhi highway pose threat to commuters

The Chandigarh-Delhi highway, especially the stretch between Dera Bassi and Pipli, has become a hotspot for stray cattle roaming freely on roads, posing a grave threat to commuters. In a recent incident, a motorist was about to ram into a cow standing on the middle of the road. Why are civic body officials not paying heed to our complaints? Immediate action must be taken by shifting the stray cattle to gaushalas to avert accidents. Rajesh Krishan, Panchkula

Water accumulated on Sonepat village streets

Residents of Bahalgarh village in Sonepat have been complaining of the accumulation of water on the streets owing to a poor drainage system, due to which many villagers have been forced to shift to other areas. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and ensure that the problem is resolved on priority. Narendra, Sonepat

Damaged road in Rohtak needs recarpeting

The construction material used for the recarpeting of a road connecting Ashoka Chowk to a railway overbridge near Old ITI in Rohtak is of poor quality. The uneven surface and gravel stones coming out of the road indicate how substandard quality materials have been used in the construction of the stretch. The department concerned must ensure that the damaged stretch is fixed at the earliest. Parveen, Rohtak

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Dera Bassi


