Cattle rescued after 4-km chase

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 30

High drama prevailed on the Damdama-Abhaypur road in the Sohna area last night as cow vigilantes allegedly chased a vehicle of cattle smugglers. The vigilantes reportedly chased them for over 4 km. However, the smugglers ran away after abandoning a cow and their vehicle. They allegedly threw out four cows from the moving vehicle.

According to a complaint filed by ASI Satpal, the police got an information that five cows were allegedly being smuggled and taken towards Sohna.

“The informants told us that four cows were seriously injured after being thrown from the moving vehicle by the smugglers. A police team reached the spot and rescued all five cows. The injured cows were taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment, while the fifth one was sent to a cow shelter,” the ASI said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Tendi, Lilu and others under Sections 279 and 336 of the IPC, Section 13 (II) of the Haryana Gau Vansh and Gau Sanrakshan Act and relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at the Sohna Sadar police station.

“Two suspects have been identified and we are conducting raids to nab the rest,” an official said.

#Gurugram