Cattle slaughter under the lens, smugglers target goats, sheep

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, May 11

Cases of goat and sheep thefts have increased in the district ever since Haryana enacted a new law on cow slaughter and there was a rise in cases of vigilantes preventing movement of cattle.

Sources said cattle smugglers were now stealing goats and sheep from the border district in view of the increasing cow vigilantism and smuggling these into Uttar Pradesh, allegedly for slaughter.

In a recent incident, a group of five to six unknown miscreants looted 15 goats and sheep after threatening the victims, a man and his father, by pointing sharp-edged weapons at them at their home in Amadalpur village of Yamunanagar district at about 1 am on Friday.

People of the Pal Gadariya community, led by Narsingh Pal, Congress leader and state president of Akhil Bhartiya Pal Gadariya Mahasabha, met the SHO of the Buria police station today, demanding the arrest of the suspects.

SP Ganga Ram Punia said some people had been identified and would be arrested soon. Narsingh Pal said four incidents of goat and sheep stealing had taken place in the district this year until May 10. “These theft/loot cases include 20 goats and sheep of Lakki Pal of Gulabgarh village on February 10; 25 goats and sheep of Kaka Ram and Manga Ram of Khilanwala village on January 25; 12 goats and sheep of Pala Ram of Pabni village in February; and 15 goats and sheep of Satpal of Amadalpur village on May 10,” he said.

He said these goats and sheep were being stolen by cattle smugglers for slaughter. “There is a ban on the slaughtering of cattle and the police keep a strict vigil to stop the illegal transportation of cattle. The cattle mafia is now stealing goats and sheep,” alleged Narsingh Pal.

He added, “Most people in our community are poor. They rear goats and sheep to earn their livelihood. But now their goats and sheep are being targeted by cattle smugglers. The government should financially compensate the affected people.”

