Cattle 'smugglers', vigilantes exchange fire on expressway

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 29

Cow vigilantes reportedly chased a black Scorpio of alleged cattle smugglers, which had Haryana Police’s stickers on front and back sides, for over 8 km on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in the wee hours of today. During the chase, the rear tyre of the vehicle burst and the smugglers started firing. After cross-firing, the smugglers fled, leaving behind their vehicle. The police seized the vehicle and rescued three cows and a calf from it. An FIR has been registered against five unidentified smugglers at Farrukhnagar police station. The cows were taken to

a gaushala.

The incident took place around 3 am. Bajrang Dal workers received information that some cattle smugglers had gone towards Kundli, Sonepat, in a black Scorpio and would return through that route.

As per a complaint filed by Tinku, a Bajrang Dal member and resident of Rewari, he, along with his companions, reached the Farrukhnagar toll. “We moved from Kundli to Palwal side of KMP and waited for the smugglers. After some time, we spotted the vehicle and signalled the driver to stop, but he sped away. We started chasing the SUV in our car and the rear tyre of the Scorpio burst near the Patli flyover. The accused tried to turn back after crossing the divider. Just as we tried to nab them, all five got down from the SUV and one of them started firing. When we fired in defence, they fled in the fields taking advantage of darkness. The police also reached the spot,” he claimed.

“We are trying to identify the accused with the help of their car registration number. They will be arrested soon,” said ASI Rupesh Kumar, the investigating officer.