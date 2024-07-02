Caught stealing jewellery, 16-year-old boy kills 9-year-old girl in Gurugram

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, July 1

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy murdered his 9-year-old neighbourer and tried to burn the body in Sector 107, here.

Was inspired by crime shows The boy has confessed to the crime. He seemed to be inspired by crime shows. He was notorious in his residential society, and now we are questioning him. Karan Goel, DCP west

The accused and the victim’s families are known to each other as they have been living in the adjoining towers for almost a decade. The boy used to the help the girl with her homework. The police said the boy had admitted to murdering the girl in panic as she had caught him trying to steal the jewellery from the house. He tried to burn the body using camphor available in the house, but couldn’t complete the act as the girl’s mother returned.

The police said the accused was under pressure due to a debt of around Rs 20,000. The preliminary investigation reveals that the boy was aware of the availability of jewellery in the victim’s house and had been planning the theft for some time.

At the time of the incident, the father of the victim was in office and her mother was at the accused’s house. Seeing an opportunity, the boy reached the girl’s house. The girl not only let him in, but also sought help for homework. Finding an opportunity, the boy went to the bedroom and got jewellery out of the cupboard. However, the victim walked in and started raising an alarm. Panicked by her screaming and in a bid to silence her, he started thrashing her and eventually killed her. The accused reportedly told the police that he had seen many crime shows and knew how to kill by strangulation and how fire could destroy body and all evidence.

The victim’s mother told the police that her flat was locked from inside when she got back and saw smoke billowing from the flat.

“I thought the flat was on fire and raised an alarm. People somehow managed to enter through the balcony. I saw the half-burnt body of my daughter and the boy sitting next to her. He told us that thieves attacked her, but I knew something was not right,” the mother told the police. Following her complaint an FIR was registered at the Rajendera Park police station. The boy was detained who eventually confessed to the crime.

