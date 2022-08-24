CBI raids mall allegedly linked to Tejashwi Yadav in Gurugram; RJD leader repudiates, says it was inaugurated by BJP MP

PTI

Gurugram, August 24

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday raided an under-construction mall, Urban Cubes-71, located in Gurugram’s Sector 71.

The agency has said the mall belongs to Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav who has made investment in the project through a company.

According to a CBI official, they first reached the mall construction site but the officials managed to flee from the spot. After that the team reached the 10thfloor ofWorld Mark, located on Maidawas Road, Sector 65.

During the raid operation of several hours here, the CBI team scrutinized the documents and also questioned the staff present there. CBI action continued till evening.

CBI also carried out search operations at Delhi, Patna, Katihar and Madhubani at the places of leaders belonging to RJD.

In the Bihar assembly today, Yadav strongly refuted allegations of his links with the mall saying it belongs to someone based in Haryana, and was inaugurated by a BJP MP.

"People sitting in Delhi do not understand the spirit of Bihar. Intimidation does not work here. Sending three 'jamaai' (ED, CBI, I-T dept) is not going to scare us. The BJP is looking like a wedding procession without the groom," remarked the young leader in an apparent dig at the saffron party's inability to decide on who would now be the leader of the opposition. With inputs

