CBI raids three sites in Gurugram including under-construction mall 'owned' by Tejashwi Yadav

Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, August 24
The CBI raided an under-construction mall (Urban Cubes-71) in Sector 71 and two other places in Gurugram today. A CBI officer said over 200 sales deeds of properties were seized during the raids.
Urban Cubes-71 is reportedly owned by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. The CBI action came two hours before the announcement of the launch of a low-rise luxury residential project in Sector 76 by Whiteland Corporation.
Places searched
- Under-construction mall Urban Cubes-71, said to be owned by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav
- Business tower World Mark on the Maidawas road in Sector 65
- Elite Landbase Pvt Ltd office at Golf View Corporate Tower in Sector 42
An invite for the project launch was also issued by the PR agency of the company in the morning, but later the agency declared that the launch had been cancelled.
The event was to be held at the company’s business tower (World Mark) on the Maidawas road in Sector 65 at 12.30 pm. The CBI also carried out searches in Delhi, Patna, Katihar and Madhubani.
According to a CBI official, they first raided Urban Cubes-71 and then the team reached the 10th floor of World Mark and conducted searches there. Documents were scrutinised and staff questioned. The CBI action continued till evening.
The third raid was conducted at Elite Landbase Private Limited office located on the seventh floor of Golf View Corporate Tower in Sector 42.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30
Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...
Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba
8 packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be he...
Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed
Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday claimed she was mu...
Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; 'she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn't pick it up again'
Sonali's sister said she had complained of ‘feeling uneasy a...
Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital
Police suspect it to be a case of love affair or personal en...