CBI raids three sites in Gurugram including under-construction mall 'owned' by Tejashwi Yadav

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, August 24

The CBI raided an under-construction mall (Urban Cubes-71) in Sector 71 and two other places in Gurugram today. A CBI officer said over 200 sales deeds of properties were seized during the raids.

Urban Cubes-71 is reportedly owned by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. The CBI action came two hours before the announcement of the launch of a low-rise luxury residential project in Sector 76 by Whiteland Corporation.

Places searched Under-construction mall Urban Cubes-71, said to be owned by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav

Business tower World Mark on the Maidawas road in Sector 65

Elite Landbase Pvt Ltd office at Golf View Corporate Tower in Sector 42

An invite for the project launch was also issued by the PR agency of the company in the morning, but later the agency declared that the launch had been cancelled.

The event was to be held at the company’s business tower (World Mark) on the Maidawas road in Sector 65 at 12.30 pm. The CBI also carried out searches in Delhi, Patna, Katihar and Madhubani.

According to a CBI official, they first raided Urban Cubes-71 and then the team reached the 10th floor of World Mark and conducted searches there. Documents were scrutinised and staff questioned. The CBI action continued till evening.

The third raid was conducted at Elite Landbase Private Limited office located on the seventh floor of Golf View Corporate Tower in Sector 42.

