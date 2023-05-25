‘CBI should probe allegations against Manohar Lal Khattar’s aides’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

The Congress has demanded a CBI probe into the allegations against aides of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Jagbir Malik, a Congress MLA, said the Khattar-Dushyant government was steeped into corruption from head to toe.

“Within a month, three big cases of corruption have come to the fore. These include the case of CM’s OSD Jawahar Yadav, former OSD Neeraj Duftwar, who used to sit in the Chief Minister’s office, and an officer of the Haryana Skill Development Mission (HSDM),” he said. The MLAs demanded that all these alleged scams should be probed by the CBI and strict action should be taken against the culprits.

Congress MLAs Jagbir Malik, Geeta Bhukkal, BL Saini, Varun Mullana and Amit Sihag held a press conference on Tuesday.