CBI to investigate Nafe Singh Rathi murder case

New Delhi, May 8
The CBI will probe the murder of INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathi and another party worker, who were killed after being fired upon by unidentified gunmen in February this year.
According to sources, the CBI has re-registered the case on the recommendation of the Haryana Government, which was routed to it by the Centre. The central probe agency has named seven accused, including former BJP MLA Naresh Kaushik, in the case, the sources said.
The other six accused are Karambir Rathee, Ramesh Rathee, Satish Rathee, Gaurav Rathee, Rahul and Kamal, they said.
They added that an FIR under IPC sections of criminal conspiracy, murder, among others has been filed against the accused in the case. Rathi and a party worker were shot down by unidentified gunmen in Bahadurgarh near Delhi on February 25.
During the attack, three private gunmen hired by Rathi for security had also sustained injuries when the assailants opened fire on the former MLA’s SUV.
The attack, which took place two months before the Lok Sabha elections, had drawn sharp criticism from the opposition parties which questioned the law and order condition in the BJP-ruled state.
