CBSE Class XII result: Suhani tops Sirsa district with 99.2% in commerce

Sirsa, May 14

Suhani, a student of St Xavier Senior Secondary School, has achieved remarkable success in the Class XII exams by scoring 496 marks out of 500 (99.2 per cent). Suhani’s performance placed her among the top achievers in the commerce stream across the state. The CBSE Board released their results for classes X and XII on Monday.

Suhani had also secured 99 per cent in Class X and topped the district in the CBSE examinations in 2022.

She said she studied for five to seven hours a day and wished to serve the nation with dedication some day. She also advised her juniors to steer clear of social media and focus on their goals.

Principal Selvaraj Peter said the entire Xaverian fraternity rejoiced with Suhani and her parents. He also appreciated her for 100 per cent attendance in the academic year.

