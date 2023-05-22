CCTV cameras keep vigil on traffic violators in Karnal

Karnal, May 21
In the last 18 months, the Karnal police have issued 67,617 traffic challans after violations were captured through CCTV cameras installed at 63 points under the Karnal Smart City project’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) initiative. Challans amounting to Rs 9.99 crore have been issued to the violators from November 2021 to April 30 this year.
The Karnal Smart City Limited (KSCL), a company overseeing the smart city project, installed 536 CCTV cameras, of which 205 are surveillance cameras that capture traffic violators. In addition, red light violation detection, speed violation detection system and automatic number plate recognition systems have been installed at all traffic lights.
