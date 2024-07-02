CCTV network to be expanded in Karnal to step up surveillance

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, July 1

To improve the security and surveillance system in the city, the authorities of the Karnal Smart City Ltd (KSCL), an agency looking after the Karnal Smart City project, is set to expand the existing network of CCTV cameras. It will increase the number of CCTV cameras at eight locations. This suggestion comes after a review of the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) by Deputy Commissioner-cum-CEO of the KSCL, Uttam Singh, who visited the ICCC last week. The review highlighted the urgent need for additional cameras due to recent road widening and construction projects.

A chowk where CCTV cameras are installed.

63 bullet cameras functional Out of all CCTV cameras, there are 63 bullet cameras, known for their long-range capabilities and durability. These cameras are weatherproof, equipped with night vision and can cover distances up to 100 ft.

The CEO said the expansion was necessary to have a strong surveillance network across the city and also help the police in arresting criminals. “For strengthening the city surveillance, we need to increase the number of cameras at nearly eight locations, for which I have spoken to the authorities concerned,” Singh added.

These cameras have been installed to ensure public safety and effective monitoring of urban areas. All cameras are connected with the ICCC. The live-streaming of all cameras can be watched from a big screen at the ICCC.

Ramphal, GM, KSCL, said at present, the Karnal surveillance network had 243 cameras which were strategically installed across various locations. The network had different types of cameras, each serving a specific purpose.

Out of all CCTV cameras, there were 63 bullet cameras, known for their long-range capabilities and durability. These cameras were weatherproof, equipped with night vision and could cover distances up to 100ft, he said.

Additionally, 38 pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras were installed, offering a longer range of 190 ft night vision and the ability to zoom in on distant objects with clarity. The network also included 16 dome cameras, which were weatherproof and provided night vision with a range of up to 100 ft.

Apart from these, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) had already installed 126 cameras across the city, which were also connected with the ICCC. Besides, there were 131 automatic number plate reader (ANPR) cameras, which played a crucial role in tracking and identifying vehicles for enhanced traffic management and security.

The GM said they would start the process of increasing the number of cameras. Uttam Singh said the addition of new cameras would address the current gaps and improve the ability to monitor and respond to incidents promptly.

“The expansion of the CCTV network will provide benefits, including better traffic management, enhanced public safety and check criminal activities,” said the CEO.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal