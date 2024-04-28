CDLU programme aims to create educators, April 30 deadline to apply

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 27

Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa, launched an Integrated Teacher Education Programme for academic year 2023-24, aimed at fulfilling the dreams of Class XII pass students to become teachers by pursuing a BEd programme. The programme is aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 and accredited by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

Head of department Professor Ranjeet Kaur said the primary objective of the programme was to provide the nation with excellent teachers. The minimum eligibility for admission to this four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme would be any student who has passed higher secondary education examination. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct an entrance exam at the national level for admission to the programme. Students can apply for the exam on www.nta.ac.in and https://ncet.samarth.ac.in/.

The deadline for application is April 30. Students whose board results have not been declared can also fill out the application form.

Ranjeet Kaur said, in the entrance exam, students can choose three subjects that they studied in the Class XII, two language-related subjects, one general knowledge subject, and one teaching skill (qualification). She said this entrance exam would be computer-based and would include multiple-choice questions. Complete information about the entrance exam and the curriculum was available on the website, she said.

Professor Ranjeet Kaur further stated that the Education Department of the university would admit students to the programme in both BA-BEd and BSc-BEd with 50 seats in each. She said students in this programme could choose subjects according to their level, allowing them the freedom to select their preferred subjects.

She said additionally, arrangements for labs had been made for practical subjects. In essence, this programme is a specific initiative by the Government of India to prepare educators for the sector.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirsa