Celebrate Gita Mahotsav like Diwali, says board

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 23

Aiming to increase public participation in the International Gita Mahotsav celebrations here, the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) has started holding ward-wise meetings to invite residents for the mahotsav, urging them to celebrate it on a large scale like Diwali.

A KDB official said, “Usually, meetings will be held with social and religious organisations as they organise various events in the city during the mahotsav. However, the board has started calling upon local residents to celebrate the mahotsav at the ward levels. The International Gita Mahotsav-23 is to be celebrated from December 7 to 24 in Kurukshetra.”

KDB Honorary Secretary said, “The celebrations will begin from December 7 and the preparations are underway. The board has decided to increase the participation of local residents in the mahotsav. We have started holding ward-wise meetings and are inviting the residents’ welfare associations and others to join us in the evening ‘Maha Aarti’ at the Brahma Sarovar. The ‘Deepotsav’ will be organised on December 23 at Sannhit Sarovar and Brahma Sarovar, and the residents are being asked to light up earthen lamps in their wards on the occasion and decorate their homes with lights like the Diwali festival. There are over 30 wards, of which 16 have been covered.”

He said, “There will be 18 types of events during the mahotsav. Hoardings with detailed schedule of events will be installed and brochures are being distributed for the residents’ information.”

#Diwali #Kurukshetra