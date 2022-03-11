Celebrations at BJP district units of Haryana

Tribune Reporters

Karnal/Gurugram, March 10

After the results of the Assembly polls in five states, BJP workers celebrated the party’s victory in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, while AAP supporters and leaders celebrated the landslide victory in Punjab by distributing sweets and dancing to the dhol beats at Committee Chowk.

District BJP president Yogendra Rana, treasurer Brij Gupta and CM’s representative in Karnal Assembly segment Sanjay Bathla gave credit to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and work done by the party leaders and workers on ground for the victory. Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan and CM’s media coordinator Jagmohan Anand said the people of four states had again given a majority to the BJP.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Prof BK Kaushik said the people of Punjab had rejected all other parties and gave a thumping majority to the party.

In Gurugram, the district units of the AAP and the BJP broke into celebrations today.

“The double engine government has done it yet again. Haryana workers played a pivotal role in campaigning and other poll-related works in four states and thus we all have a reason to celebrate,” said state BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar, who was in the city to be a part of the celebrations at the local party office.

“The nation is seeing a major change and state after state is being united by the good governance of the BJP. This victory is a true Holi celebration,” he added.

The AAP too held a celebration at its local office. “It’s a victory for the common man in Punjab. All so-called titans have been defeated. It is yet another feather in the cap of our party and boosts our political ideology,” said Dr Sarika Verma, president, Badshahpur constituency of the AAP.