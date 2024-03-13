 Celebrations in Kurukshetra, Ambala as Haryana’s new CM Nayab Singh Saini takes charge : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  Celebrations in Kurukshetra, Ambala as Haryana's new CM Nayab Singh Saini takes charge

Celebrations in Kurukshetra, Ambala as Haryana’s new CM Nayab Singh Saini takes charge

Celebrations in Kurukshetra, Ambala as Haryana’s new CM Nayab Singh Saini takes charge

CM Nayab Singh Saini seeks blessings of former CM Manohar Lal Khattar at the Haryana Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on Tuesday. RAVI KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, March 12

As news of Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini becoming the new Haryana Chief Minister spread, celebrations erupted in Kurukshetra and Ambala districts on Tuesday.

The BJP workers and supporters of Nayab Saini distributed sweets outside camp and party offices in both the districts and the residence of Nayab Saini.

The party workers gathered outside the camp office in Sector 3, Kurukshetra, and Nayab Saini’s residence in Naraingarh. They raised slogans in support of Nayab Saini and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. As Nayab Saini, comes from the OBC community, its leaders were overjoyed.

Gurnam Saini, a community leader, said, “The BJP has once again proved that a person, who works with dedication in the party, can become Chief Minister of the state. By making Nayab Saini the CM, the party has given a big message to the OBC community in Haryana.”

Nayab Saini contested his first ever Lok Sabha election from Kurukshetra and defeated his nearest Congress rival Nirmal Singh by an impressive margin of over 3.84 lakh votes. Nayab Saini was the sitting MLA from Naraingarh constituency of Ambala, but was introduced as the BJP candidate from Kurukshetra as Raj Kumar Saini, who was elected as the MP on a saffron party ticket in 2014, turned rebel and formed his own party.

After winning the election, Nayab Saini had expressed his desire to develop Kurukshetra as a tourist hub. Now, not only retaining the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat, the responsibility to win the remaining nine seats in the state too lies on Saini.

During his tenure, the constituency got several major projects including the under construction elevated track, upgradation of LNJP Hospital, construction of flyovers and railway projects. Now, with the MP becoming the Chief Minister, the ongoing and pending projects in the district are expected to get a boost.

However, Nayab Saini had also found himself in unpleasant situations during the first farmer’s movement. He had faced famers’ ire multiple times.

Meanwhile, the security near the camp office of the new CM was also strengthened. Kailash Saini, in-charge, Nayab Saini’s office in Kurukshetra, said, “It is a historic day for Kurukshetra as the district has got its first Chief Minister. He was here till 11 pm. We had no idea that he is going to be the Chief Minister. Around 11 pm, he got a call from Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and he left from here.”

BJP leader from Kurukshetra, Dhuman Singh Kirmach said, “The government is committed to promote Kurukshetra as a tourist destination. Since CM Nayab Saini is also an MP from Kurukshetra, we expect the ongoing development efforts will get a boost.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

