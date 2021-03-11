Central University of Haryana dean questions appointment of teachers

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, May 18

The Dean at the School of Law of Central University of Haryana (CUH) has written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accusing the university authorities of illegally confirming those teachers whose appointments were subject to the results of the cases pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

He has also demanded the formation of a high-level committee to inquire into the matter. “The authorities of CUH had filled many posts of Assistant and Associate Professors for various departments from 2018 to 2020. The appointments were made after the Punjab and Haryana High Court allowed the authorities for the same during the pendency of the cases, while the executive council of the university also resolved that the confirmation of appointees would be subject to results of the court’s cases,” said Prof Rajesh Malik, Dean, in the letter.

He said, “The court’s decision was an interim relief for the appointments and no body or authorities can confirm such appointees till the final outcome of the case. Even if it is to be done, the permission from the court is mandatory, but the authorities confirmed the appointees without obtaining permission from the court, which is not only illegal but also amounts to contempt to the court.”

VC Prof Tankeswar Kumar said appointment could be made under any course case, but the confirmation was done on the basis of the work the appointee had done during the probation period, and that too can be extended up to a year.