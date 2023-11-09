Central varsity Registrar suspended, eyebrows raised over VC’s action

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, November 8

Central University of Haryana’s Registrar Prof Sunil Gupta has been placed under suspension with immediate effect on the plea that disciplinary proceedings are being contemplated against him.

It’s unlawful I have never been engaged in any activity prejudicial to the security of the nation or no offence against me is under investigation, inquiry or trial, hence the suspension order is unlawful. Prof Sunil Gupta, Registrar, Central University of Haryana

Eyebrows are being raised over the suspension order issued by Vice-Chancellor Prof Tankeswar Kumar under rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Class, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, with Prof Gupta approaching the higher authorities, describing the order as “arbitrary” and “illegal”.

In a representation to the Secretary (Higher Education) under the Union Ministry of Education against the action, he has demanded setting aside of the suspension order.

“Rule 10 provides that a government servant can be placed under suspension when a disciplinary proceeding against him/her is contemplated or is pending; or where, in the opinion of the authority, he/she has engaged himself in activities prejudicial to the interest of the security of the state, or where a case against him/her in respect of any criminal offence is under investigation, inquiry or trial,” claimed Prof Gupta in the representation.

The Registrar said, “I have never been engaged in any activity prejudicial to the security of the nation or no offence against me is under investigation, inquiry or trial, hence the suspension order is unlawful.”

“Insubordination is one of the major reasons behind Prof Gupta’s suspension,” said the Vice-Chancellor.

#Mahendragarh