Centre nod to 500-bed ESIC hospital in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 25

To improve health infrastructure in Haryana, the Union Government has agreed to a 500-bedded ESIC hospital in Gurugram and similar 100-bedded facilities at Hisar, Ambala, Karnal, Sonepat, Rohtak and Panchkula.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Union Labour and Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Wednesday.

The places for the proposed hospitals are industrial belts of the state.

The shortage of the ESIC hospitals was felt in a big way at the places, especially in Gurugram. Meanwhile, the ongoing welfare schemes for workers and projects were also discussed.

After the meeting, Khattar said the proposed hospitals at Gurugram and other places would boost the health infrastructure.

Yadav, however, tweeted: “Furthering PM Narendra Modi ji’s vision of giving quality and affordable healthcare to our ‘shram yogis’, it was decided in a meeting held today withHaryana CM ML Khattar to open 100-bed ESIC hospitals at Hisar, Ambala, Karnal, Sonepat, Rohtak and Panchkula districts.”