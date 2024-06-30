Centre of excellence in forensic science to come up on 50 acres

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 29

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today proposed the establishment of a training institute at the Centre of Excellence in Forensic Science for training and laboratory testing facilities, which will be set up on about 50 acres in Haryana. He said the Centre would make all arrangements for its establishment.

He was speaking at an MoU-signing ceremony between the state government and the National Forensic Science University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, Gujarat, for the establishment of the centre of excellence for ‘chinhit apradh’ cases in Panchkula.

Shah suggested that Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini should pay attention towards the setting up a training institute. Additionally, a hostel should also be built so that police and judicial officers could be trained there. The centre would radically change the state’s criminal justice system and emerge as a major training centre in North India, Shah said, adding that the state had decided to scientifically enhance the criminal justice system by partnering with the NFSU. He said the university had established its campuses in nine states, and the Central Cabinet had recently passed a proposal to expand its campuses to 16 states.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar said the conception of this centre was envisioned at Surajkund in 2022. There was only one forensic science lab in the state, but now four more were operational. The CM said due to the lack of resources, justice was delayed, but with the new technology, “we will be able to provide swift justice to victims”.

Dr JM Vyas, Vice-Chancellor, NFSU, said the establishment of the centre would enhance Haryana’s forensic capabilities, benefiting the entire criminal justice system. Under PM Modi’s vision, the university was helping to strengthen forensic capabilities in 92 countries.

