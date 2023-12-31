Centre, state govt should implement SC decision on SYL, says former CM

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, December 30

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the government is passing time by holding meetings on the issue of Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal. Instead of holding meetings, the government should implement the decision of the Supreme Court.

Former CM Hooda came to participate in a programme organised at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Dharamshala on the death anniversary of Hoshiar Singh Malik. He also unveiled the statues of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram and Hoshiar Singh Malik.

Answering questions of mediapersons after the programme, Hooda said that the Supreme Court’s decision on SYL has come in favour of Haryana.

“Today, there are BJP governments in Haryana and at the Centre. It is the job of the government to implement the court’s decision but the government is wasting time.

The present government can neither take any decision in the state’s interest, nor can it implement the court’s decision,” he alleged. “This is the reason why BJP and JJP are yearning for public support in Haryana and the Congress’ ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign and ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rallies are getting tremendous support,” he claimed. On Rahul Gandhi’s Nyaya Yatra, Hooda said this decision is in national interest.

