Centre’s nod to 800MW thermal plant in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 7

The Union Government has approved the 800-megawatt (MW) ultra-supercritical expansion unit at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant (DCRTPP) in Yamunanagar.

Sharing this information on Friday, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the state government had initiated the construction process for the project, which would mark a significant milestone for Haryana. It is expected to address the rapidly growing demand for electricity in the state, create jobs and contribute to the overall economic growth of the region.

The government has set a timeline of 52 months for the completion of the project. The commercial operations are slated to commence in 48 months, followed by full takeover after six months.

During a review meeting, the Chief Secretary said the tendering process was scheduled to begin in late October and the construction of power plant is anticipated to be finalised in four years.

#Yamunanagar