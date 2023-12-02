Centre's nod to rename Ambala village as Panjokhra Sahib

Chandigarh, December 1
Due to the efforts of state Home and Health Minister Anil Vij, the historical village Panjokhra of Ambala Cantonment Assembly constituency is going to be named “Panjokhra Sahib”. The permission has been given by the Union Government and the Haryana Government will soon issue a notification in this regard.
‘Panjokhra Sahib’
Given the religious importance of Panjokhra village, Vij had earlier discussed changing the name of the village to Panjokhra Sahib with the state government. A proposal to rename Panjokhra as Panjokhra Sahib was later passed in the Haryana Assembly session. This proposal was sent to the Centre.
Panjokhra Sahib village was earlier adopted by Home Minister Anil Vij and due to his efforts, various development works have been completed in the village. The village is now going to be connected to a 40-km-long ring road being built in Ambala, which will provide more benefits to residents as well as the devotees coming from far-away places to visit this village.
The village has the historical Gurdwara Panjokhra Sahib, which is a centre of reverence for devotees. This gurdwara is dedicated to the memory of eighth Sikh master, Guru Harkrishan.
