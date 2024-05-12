Certification of print media ads mandatory: CEO

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

State Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said as per guidelines issued by the ECI, candidates or political parties must obtain a certificate from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee before publishing advertisements in the print media on the day and a day before voting.

