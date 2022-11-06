CET goes off peacefully, change in centres hits candidates

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 5

While the exam for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) at 29 centres in Ambala went off peacefully on Saturday, a few candidates failed to appear in the exam after they found the gates of a private school where they had reached to appear in the exam locked.

The candidates, including a woman candidate carrying a child, claimed that a private school of Ambala was mentioned as the centre of examination on their admit cards, but when they reached, they came to know that the centre had been changed and they were not aware of the development.

The candidates raised slogans against the Haryana Staff Selection Commission and the state government and demanded an opportunity to appear in the examination.

Naresh Kumar, a candidate from Hisar, said, “In my admit card, a school of Ambala was mentioned as the examination centre. But when I reached here, I found it to be closed and there were some more candidates with the same issue. Later, when I checked the site again and downloaded the admit card it showed a centre in Rewari to be my examination centre. I got no message about the centre being changed. It was not possible for me to reach Rewari from Ambala, so I missed the exam.”

Similarly, Anita from Chandigarh said, “On the intimation slip my centre was in Panchkula, in the admit card it was a private school in Ambala, and when we downloaded the admit card again it showed the centre to be in Panchkula. The government should consider our request and make some arrangements for the candidates who have missed their exam.”

AAP leader Chitra Sarwara, who reached to meet the candidates, said, “Candidates had reached Ambala from different districts, but after reaching here they came to know that their centre had been changed. The Haryana Government hasn’t been able to conduct the examination in a smooth manner.”

INLD leader Onkar Singh said, “The government should stop experiments and ensure that the candidates, especially the women candidates, are not harassed. Action should be taken against the official behind the lapse and compensate the candidates. A representation has been submitted to Ambala Cantonment SDM Balpreet Singh.”

Deputy Commissioner Dr Priyanka Soni said, “There was some technical issues and the HSSC will take the final call in this matter.”

The Federation of Private Schools Welfare Association has also express displeasure with the government’s decision of declaring a holiday for all schools on Saturday and sent a letter to the Chief Secretary, Haryana, to mark its resentment.

Kulbhushan Sharma, president of the association, said, “The government is hampering the normal academic functioning of the schools. Instead of closing all schools only the schools selected as exam centres should have been closed for the day.”