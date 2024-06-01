CET is common exploitation test: Surjewala

Chandigarh, May 31
Lambasting the state government after the high court set aside the socio-economic criteria in jobs, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala posted on X, “With the rejection of the ‘socio-economic criteria’ marks in Group C, Group D, Group 56 and Group 57 and TGT recruitment, the future of more than 20 lakh youths of Haryana hangs in the
balance!”
He said more than 10,000 Group D jobs were on the verge of termination and commented that “cheating and deceiving the youth is the BJP DNA”. He described CET as ‘common exploitation test’.
