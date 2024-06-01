CET is common exploitation test: Surjewala

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

Lambasting the state government after the high court set aside the socio-economic criteria in jobs, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala posted on X, “With the rejection of the ‘socio-economic criteria’ marks in Group C, Group D, Group 56 and Group 57 and TGT recruitment, the future of more than 20 lakh youths of Haryana hangs in the

balance!”

He said more than 10,000 Group D jobs were on the verge of termination and commented that “cheating and deceiving the youth is the BJP DNA”. He described CET as ‘common exploitation test’.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Randeep Surjewala