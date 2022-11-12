CGST team raids showroom, house of two jewellers in Palwal

Tribune News Service

Palwal, November 11

A team of Central GST (CGST) raided showroom and house of two jewellers in the city today. Revealing that the raid was carried out on the basis of complaints about selling gold and silver jewellery without proper bills, sources said a team headed by Rajesh Kumar, Additional Commissioner, CGST Commissionerate, searched the showrooms and houses of the jewellers identified as Gyanchand Mittal and Moti Kiran on Friday.

It has been revealed that four teams, comprising of around 10 to 12 officials assisted by the police searched documents and records at each spot simultaneously. The raid, which started around 9.15 am continued till late this evening. No member of the family or staff of the jewellers was allowed to go out or come inside during the search. Their phones were also taken away by the police officials.

#palwal