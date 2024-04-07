Chaitra Chaudas fair begins in Pehowa

Kurukshetra, April 6
The three-day Chaitra Chaudas fair started at the Saraswati Tirtha in Pehowa, Kurukshetra, today.
Devotees, belonging to the Hindu and Sikh communities from Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi, reach Pehowa during the fair in large numbers to offer prayers to their ancestors. The fair will conclude on April 8. Pehowa SDM Aman Kumar said, “The Chaitra Chaudas fair has started and devotees have started reaching from different parts of the country and all arrangements have been made to ensure that no one faces any inconvenience.
Duty magistrates and sector officers have been deputed to ensure sanitation, uninterrupted electricity supply and other facilities. A control room has been set up and a close watch is being kept on the area around the Sarasvati Tirtha.”
