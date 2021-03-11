Challan filed by Panipat police 5 days after minor's murder

Karnal, August 21
Five days after the rape and murder of a six-year-old, the Panipat police filed a challan in the court on Saturday.
The minor was kidnapped from a park in Sector 29 on August 15 and later her body was found near a nullah. Hours after the incident, the police arrested Ishwar of Piri Chamoli (Uttarakhand), currently a tenant in Krishna Garden colony.
For the past five months, he had been working at a dhaba near Floura chowk. Within five days, we filed a challan and collected strong evidence against Ishwar. We will request the court to sentence him to death”, said Shashank Kumar Sawan, SP. He got a one-day police remand and was later sent to judicial custody. The post-mortem report confirmed that the girl was raped and later murdered, added SP.
