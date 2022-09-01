Challans to 6 shopkeepers for using single-use plastic items in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, August 31

Cracking a whip on violators, a team of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), issued challans to six shopkeepers for using single-use plastic products and polythene bags on Wednesday.

According to information, a team of the MCYJ headed by Sanitary Inspector Govind Sharma raided several shops on the Railway Road and Tejli Road in Yamunanagar and Jagadhri, today.

The team found six shopkeepers using single-use plastic products and polythene bags.The Sanitary Inspector issued them challans and imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on them.

The team also recovered the single-use plastic products and polythene bags from the said shops.Dheeraj Kumar, Additional Commissioner and Ashok Kumar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner of MCYJ, said on the direction of Ayush Sinha, Municipal Commissioner, action was being taken to impose complete ban on single-use plastic products and polythene bags in the twin cities.

#Environment #Pollution #Polythene Ban #Single Use Plastic Ban #Yamunanagar