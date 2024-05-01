Chander Mohan campaigns for Selja in Fatehabad

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 30

A day after BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi showed up at the stage during the BJP’s public meeting in Adampur segment of Hisar Lok Sabha constituency, his elder brother and Congress leader Chander Mohan took the field along with the Congress candidate from Sirsa reserved Lok Sabha seat Kumari Selja in Fatehabad district today. Fatehabad is part of the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency.

Chander Mohan and Kuldeep Bishnoi (sons of former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal) have separate sets of politics even when they were in the same party Congress though both of them enjoy brotherly terms. They have a significant presence of followers who were traditionally the supporters of Bhajan Lal, especially in the Bishnoi community which has a considerable number in Hisar and Sirsa Lok Sabha constituencies.

Later in the day, Selja was also joined by the Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala and former Hisar MP Brijendra Singh. Selja is scheduled to culminate her road show in Danoda village of Narwana Assembly segment in Jind district.

During the road show, Selja while interacting with mediapersons, said there was no factionalism in the party and all leaders and workers had been working for the party in the Sirsa segment. She took potshots at the BJP, alleging that it gained power at the Centre and the state on the basis of false statements. “The BJP introduced jumlabazi in politics. They lied during their 10 years of rule. Today, every section of the society is feeling oppressed. So it’s time to say goodbye to the BJP,” she said during an interaction with mediapersons in Fatehabad.

