Chander Mohan new Palwal SP

Palwal, July 1
Chander Mohan, an IPS officer of the 2015 batch, today took charge as the new SP of Palwal district, replacing Anshu Singla, who was transferred after a stint of nine months.
At a meeting here with officials, Mohan said his priority would be to eradicate organised crime, drug menace, curb crime against women and ensure visible improvement in the overall law and order situation in the district.
