Chandigarh Administration suggests three sites for Haryana Vidhan Sabha building

Chandigarh, June 3
The Chandigarh Administration has offered three sites for the new building of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.
These sites include place near Rajiv Gandhi Information Technology Park, on the road from the railway light point towards IT Park and near Kalagram in Mani Majra.
The Speaker of the Haryana Legislative Assembly, Gian Chand Gupta has been seeking space of the new building for some time due to the shortage of space in the existing building which the state has been sharing with Punjab. On Saturday, the Speaker will inspect all these sites at 10 am.
