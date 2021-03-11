Chandigarh: ASSOCHAM announces office-bearers of region

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries of India (ASSOCHAM) announced the office bearers of its Northern Region Development Council for the year 2022-23, including the Chairman, Amrit Sagar Mittal. SV Goyal and Kulwin Seehra were appointed as Co-Chairs of the council. Vijay Sharma has been appointed as Chair while Jyoti Prakash Gadia and P K Jain will be Co-Chairs of the Haryana State Development Council. TNS

Increase soil health with more labs: CM

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has emphasised on the certification of natural farming through verified labs with special emphasis on soil health check-up. He directed officials to explore the possibility of increasing such labs which would demand reasonable charges for soil check-ups. TNS

Sports quota being implemented: Minister

Chandigarh: Under the Outstanding Sports Person Policy of the state government, the Sports Department has released the list of appointment for posts of 2 coaches and 32 junior coaches. Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Sandeep Singh, said under this policy direct jobs were being given to the posts of Group A, B, C and D to sportspersons who have excelled in their game.