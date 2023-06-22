Chandigarh cop among 4 held for liquor smuggling

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, June 21

The police on Wednesday seized 256 boxes of liquor being smuggled to Gujarat from Chandigarh in a canter on a fake permit and arrested four persons in this connection. Interestingly, one of the suspects is a constable with the Chandigarh Police, while another constable managed to flee the spot. Investigation is underway and the police suspect the involvement of some more persons in the racket.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Constable Ravinder of Mundiya Khera village in Mahendragarh, Annu, alias Anoop, Kewal Soni and Prince of Bhiwani. Ravinder is posted in the traffic branch and was piloting the canter in a Scorpio car.

Another constable, Anil Kumar, posted at the Sector 26 police station in Chandigarh, managed to escape from the spot. Uniforms of the Chandigarh Police of both suspects have been recovered from the vehicles.

The name of Oasis Distilleries Ltd, Chandigarh, and Chandigarh Distillers and Bottlers Limited, SAS Nagar, Punjab, had been written on the wrappers of the liquor bottles, said Vikrant Bhushan, SP, Mahendragarh. “We got information that liquor was being smuggled from Punjab to other states. During the investigation, it was revealed that a canter loaded with liquor would be transported to Gujarat from Chandigarh via the National Highway 152D in Mahendragarh.

Acting on the tip-off, a vehicle-checking operation was launched near Kadipur village. On suspicion, the police stopped a black Scorpio, canter and a car for checking. In the meantime, two persons, Anil and Naveen of Dinod village, managed to flee after getting down from the vehicles,” said the SP.

The SP maintained that canter driver Kewal Soni showed the permit of air conditioners. However, it was fake as 256 boxes of liquor were found during the checking. The canter also had a fake vehicle registration number plate of Maharashtra.

A casehas been registered against six persons while efforts were underway to nab Anil and Naveen, he said.