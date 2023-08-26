Chandigarh Police submit final report against minister

Chandigarh, August 25
The Chandigarh Police today submitted the final report (challan) against Haryana Minister of State for Printing and Stationery Sandeep Singh under Section 173 of the CrPC in the Chandigarh District Courts.
The police said after investigation, a report was submitted against the accused in the court of Aman Inder Singh Sandhu, CJM, for judicial verdict.
Earlier on the complaint of the woman coach, an FIR for molestation, criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement was registered against Sandeep Singh at the Sector 26 police station, Chandigarh, on December 31, 2022. Later, Section 509 of IPC for using a word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman was added in the case.
Now court to frame charges
Now, the court has to frame charges against the accused. Our allegations are of attempt to rape. We hope the court will frame the charges as per law. —Sameer Sethi, Counsel for complainant
An SIT was constituted to examine witnesses from the Sports Department and employees posted at the official residence of Sandeep Singh, including his PSO, and police personnel deployed.
Sandeep Singh joined the investigation on January 8 and February 11. The complainant had recorded her statement under Section 160 of the CrPC on January 1, under Section 161 of the CrPC on January 3, and under Section 164 of the CrPC before a judicial magistrate on January 4. The mapping of the crime scene was conducted on January 4. The SIT wanted to conduct a lie-detection test of Sandeep Singh, but he had refused to give his consent.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 team at ISRO; says moon's landing point to be called Shiv Shakti
August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi
6 dead as Lucknow-Rameswaram Express's coach catches fire in Madurai
All the six victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh, the sources s...
Focus now on collecting data, analysis later: Research lab
Pragyan traverses 8 metres on moon
May recommend President's rule: Governor to Mann
Warns of criminal action if his letters not answered
No bylaws applicable in Anni where 8 buildings fell
Town area reverted to village to escape building curbs