Chandigarh Police submit final report against minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 25

The Chandigarh Police today submitted the final report (challan) against Haryana Minister of State for Printing and Stationery Sandeep Singh under Section 173 of the CrPC in the Chandigarh District Courts.

The police said after investigation, a report was submitted against the accused in the court of Aman Inder Singh Sandhu, CJM, for judicial verdict.

Earlier on the complaint of the woman coach, an FIR for molestation, criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement was registered against Sandeep Singh at the Sector 26 police station, Chandigarh, on December 31, 2022. Later, Section 509 of IPC for using a word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman was added in the case.

Now court to frame charges Now, the court has to frame charges against the accused. Our allegations are of attempt to rape. We hope the court will frame the charges as per law. —Sameer Sethi, Counsel for complainant

An SIT was constituted to examine witnesses from the Sports Department and employees posted at the official residence of Sandeep Singh, including his PSO, and police personnel deployed.

Sandeep Singh joined the investigation on January 8 and February 11. The complainant had recorded her statement under Section 160 of the CrPC on January 1, under Section 161 of the CrPC on January 3, and under Section 164 of the CrPC before a judicial magistrate on January 4. The mapping of the crime scene was conducted on January 4. The SIT wanted to conduct a lie-detection test of Sandeep Singh, but he had refused to give his consent.