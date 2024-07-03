Haryana: Change in land use process streamlined for cleared projects

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, July 2

In a step towards ease of doing business, the Haryana Government has streamlined the process for the grant of fresh change of land use (CLU) for the already approved projects.

Pay scrutiny fee, conversion charge Besides the scrutiny fee, the conversion charges and the fresh CLU agreement will be required from the applicant while granting the in-principle approval. After compliance, the CLU permission shall be issued. — Amit Khatri, Director, town and country planning

Now, the CLU permission for the existing projects would be dealt with on the portal. ”Besides the scrutiny fee, the conversion charges and fresh CLU agreement considering it as a fresh CLU permission will be demanded from the applicant while granting the in-principle approval. After compliance, the CLU permission shall be issued,” an order issued yesterday by Amit Khatri, Director, Town and Country Planning, said.

The department has been receiving representations from a cross-section of society to streamline and make the process uniform for “change in project” and “change in category” (CLU). For “change of project”, only scrutiny fee would be levied. Currently, there is apparent no “uniform” policy for granting these two permissions to the existing entrepreneurs, who wanted to change the project and category of already approved projects.

The order said the “change in project” scenario was when the entrepreneur wanted to change the product keeping the project in the same permitted premises. If the CLU permission is granted for the manufacturing of a particular product and the manufacturer wants to change to another product, it will be considered as the “change of project”, the order clarified.

However, if the applicant wants to change the category/use of the projects such as from industrial to warehouse, commercial and institutional use, then it shall be considered under the “change of category” (CLU).

Meanwhile, the entrepreneurs have welcomed the decision of the Haryana Government to streamline the process for grant of permissions. “In the absence of any uniform policy for the grant of ‘change in project’ and ‘change in category’ (CLU) permissions for the already approved projects, the applicants faced a lot of difficulties. Now, with the new order, these permissions should become hassle-free which would go a long way in the ease of doing business,” said AK Gupta, a Panchkula-based entrepreneur.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.