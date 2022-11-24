Change in school timings in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 23

The Directorate of School Education, Haryana, has changed the school timings from December 1.

The single-shift schools will run from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm. The schools with double-shift will run from 7.55 am to 12.30 pm, and then from 12.40 pm to 5.15 pm.