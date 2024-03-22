Change of CM will not benefit BJP, says Deepender

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, March 21

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda has said the BJP is mistaken if it thinks that it has scored a strategic victory by removing Manohar Lal Khattar from the post of the Chief Minister, however, the reality is that the people are angry not only with Khattar, but also with the entire BJP. On Thursday, Deepender, accompanied by Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal, met shopkeepers in Jhajjar city.

Deepender stated this while interacting with the media after meeting people on Railway Road market in Bahadurgarh town here yesterday under the ‘Ghar Ghar Congress Har Ghar Congress’ campaign. Local Congress MLA Rajendra Joon was also present on the occasion.

He said the BJP would not get any political benefit despite changing the face of the CM before the Lok Sabha elections. “Even in 1986, when there was a lot of anger among the people against the government led by Bhajan Lal, he was removed and replaced by Bansi Lal. But it was of no use and in the next general elections, not only the Chief Minister himself lost the election, but the opposition won 85 out of 90 seats in the Assembly polls,” he said.

Deepender said the BJP government no longer had any moral right to remain in power as it along with its coalition partner JJP had worked to destroy the state in the past four and half years. The people of Haryana had now known this and would not get misled by them.

“I was continuously saying from public platforms that after looting the state together for four and half years, the BJP-JJP have made an agreement to break the alliance, just before the elections so that they can divide the anti-government votes. Everyone saw the proof of this in the Haryana Assembly, where the JJP issued a whip to its MLAs asking them to remain absent in the House, instead of voting against the BJP on the trust motion,” he added.

