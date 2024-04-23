Change timings: PGIMS-Rohtak staffers

Tribune News Service

Rohtak: The Joint Action Committee of the PGIMS in Rohtak has reiterated its demand to change the timings at the institute in view of the summer season. A delegation, comprising members of the committee, along with representatives of the Resident Doctors Association, interns and undergraduate students, met the University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor and PGIMS Director on Monday. They sought summer timings of 8 am to 2 pm through a representation directed to the Health Minister. TNS

Smart classroom inaugurated

Kurukshetra: Shri Krishna Ayush University Vice-Chancellor Prof Kartar Singh Dhiman inaugurated a smart classroom at the Institute for Ayurveda Studies and Research on Monday. Teachers were given training on interactive panels. The VC said the students would attend classes with more interest. Registrar Naresh Bhargav said the panels had been installed by a bank under its CSR activity.

