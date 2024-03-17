Changing CM is BJP’s ploy to divert attention before poll: AAP’s Dhanda

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 16

Aam Aadmi Party’s state senior vice-president Anurag Dhanda today said changing the Chief Minister before the Lok Sabha elections was an attempt to divert public attention and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was acting like a super CM in Haryana.

Speaking to mediapersons, Anurag Dhanda said, “The BJP has failed to impress people of Haryana with its policies and ensure development in the state. These were the prime reasons behind removing Manohar Lal Khattar from the post of Chief Minister. There was resentment against the former Chief Minister and it was going to show its impact in the Lok Sabha elections. Nayab Singh Saini has been appointed as the Chief Minister just to divert the attention of the people of Haryana. The CM has been changed on the grounds of caste equation and not on the basis of works and reputation.”

“We are surprised to see how Khattar is acting like a super CM. He has no constitutional post after resigning from the Assembly. He is just a candidate of a Lok Sabha constituency and still his name featured above the name of the current Chief Minister in the foundation stone plate during an event on Friday. Nayab Saini is being used as a rubber stamp and it is an insult to the post of the CM. The BJP should clear its stand on Manohar Lal Khattar acting like a super CM”, he added.

Anurag Dhanda said, “Nayab Saini was the sitting MP and candidate and to save him from defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, he was promoted as the Chief Minister. He has been given an escape route and the BJP will use its power to defeat AAP in Kurukshetra.”

The AAP leader further said, “While the BJP government has failed to give employment, it is ready to give citizenship to Pakistan nationals. These people were recently seen protesting in front of the residence of the Delhi Chief Minister. People of Haryana will teach a good lesson to the BJP for its wrong policies and the INDIA bloc candidates will win all 10 seats in Haryana.”

On being asked about the INLD introducing Abhay Chautala as the candidate from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat, Anurag said, “Many candidates with different symbols will participate in the election and act on the directions of the BJP. They will try to trap and hunt us down, but we will break all their traps.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #BJP #Kurukshetra #Lok Sabha #Manohar Lal Khattar